OAKVALE — A motor vehicle accident has resulted in one death on U.S. Route 460 near Oakvale.
The vehicles involved in the accident, a white Ford F-150 and a white Tahoe, collided while traveling westbound, according to West Virginia State Police Trooper D.B. Whited.
"One of the occupants of the Tahoe was ejected," Whited said. "One passenger was flown for medical treatment and the other passenger is deceased."
The driver of the F-150 was transported to Princeton Community Hospital for chest pain, according to Whited.
The accident is still under investigation at this time.
