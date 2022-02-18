OAKVALE — After several hours of careful searching under hazardous conditions, a fatality was confirmed Thursday at a structure fire along Kellysville Road in Mercer County.
Mercer County 911 was notified about 6:53 a.m. about a fire at a Kellysville Road home. Firefighters with the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, the East River Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, the Princeton Fire Department and the Glen Lyn Volunteer Fire Department from Virginia were dispatched along with the Princeton Rescue Squad. Kellysville Road was closed while first responders were on the scene.
After the fire was brought under control, a search was started for the home’s male occupant. Family members and neighbors watched as firefighters and investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal went through the smoking wreckage. Firefighters had to determine whether anyone was actually in the home when it was destroyed.
“We’re still searching. Now we have what we call a missing person,” Assistant Chief Shannon Clyburn of the Oakvale department said late Thursday morning. “There is no confirmation of anything right now. The fire marshals are obviously taking over. Basically, it’s their scene to look at; so right now, there is no confirmation.”
The two-story brick home’s roof and upper floor had collapsed, and jacks were used to help stabilize fallen walls and floors as the search continued. High winds raised smoke and shifted pieces of the home’s metal roofing.
Keith Gunnoe, Mercer County Emergency Management Director and a retired captain with the Princeton Fire Department, said at the scene that firefighters and the investigators were facing hazardous conditions while they searched the burned-out home. These conditions made the search a long process.
The fatality was confirmed about 3:15 p.m. when the resident was found at the back of home, Gunnoe said.
The victim’s name was withheld Thursday pending notification of next of kin. The fire’s cause had not been determined.
Members of the American Red Cross arrived and provided services to the first responders and family members waiting at the scene. Angela Akers, disaster program manager for the organization’s Central & Southern Chapter, said the Red Cross was bringing water and food for the responders and for the family if they wanted anything.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
