PRINCETON – Testimony was heard Thursday in the case of a Virginia man facing charges of DUI with death and DUI with serious injury after crashing head-on with a UTV driven by a couple who had recently gotten married.
Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 40, of Woodstock, Va. appeared by videoconference before Magistrate Susan Honaker for a preliminary hearing. Olivo was arrested May 25 on charges stemming from a crash the previous day at Crane Creek Road in Mercer County.
Corey McKinney, 26, of the Montcalm area was pronounced dead at the crash scene. His wife, Sabrina McKinney, was airlifted to a Charleston hospital for medical treatment. The couple were newlyweds.
Olivo has been charged with DUI causing death, DUI with serious injury, no insurance and driving suspended. There were other charges pending for Olivo in Virginia.
Trooper J.L. Wood of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment testified about arriving at the crash scene. He said Olivo had cuts and bruises on his chest, and Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler asked if these injuries were consistent with ones a driver could get while hitting a steering wheel. Wood replied that the injures were consistent with hitting the wheel during a crash.
Sitler then asked of Olivo showed any signs of being under the influence. Wood said Olivo repeatedly asked about the UTV’s driver, and had to be told several times that he was deceased. Olivo also had slurred speech and kept “nodding off,” showing signs of substance abuse.
Olivo described seeing gouge marks in the roadway and said they indicated the point where the two vehicles – the UTV and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Olivo was driving – had collided. The gouges indicated that the Jeep was about 7 feet over the road’s yellow line. A witness later described Olivo passing a vehicle at a high rate of speed before the crash.
Wood said Olivo later signed a consent form so a blood sample could be drawn for testing at Princeton Community Hospital. Tests showed opioids in his system, and Olivo later admitting to “smoking marijuana and possibly taking a Xanax or two.”
Olvio’s attorney, David Mancini, asked Wood if the crash could have made Olivo disoriented. Wood replied that this was possible, and was asked if the crash could have caused Olivo to “nod of” afterward.
“No sir, I’m not a doctor,” Wood said. “I don’t know if an accident would cause nodding off.”
Sgt. Adam Ballard of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was then called to the stand. Ballard is a drug recognition expert trained to recognize the effects of different controlled substances. Ballard was called to the state police detachment to conduct a series of tests with Olivo. After Olivo was advised of his Miranda Rights, he took sobriety tests such as walking heel-to-toe and balancing on one foot. Ballard testified that Olivo had problems following instructions. He also had an elevated pulse rate and blood pressure.
Ballard testified that Olivo’s performance on the tests and other symptoms were consistent with using cannabis (marijuana). Olivo had admitted to smoking marijuana “a couple of hours” before the crash. Olivo said that he had taken Xanax previously, but did not indicate the day when he consumed it.
Ballard said there were indications of opioid use, but indications of cannabis use were prevalent.
Mancini asked Ballard whether the fact Olivo had been in a head-on collision could have caused him to become disoriented, and lead to his inability to do field sobriety tests. Ballard replied this “could be” possible. Mancini also asked if his client’s increased blood pressure and heart rate could have been brought on by the anxiety of being arrested. Ballard said this could be possible.
Magistrate Honaker ruled that the case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury. The next grand jury convenes in July.
Olivo is being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.
