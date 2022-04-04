BLUEFIELD, Va. — An investigation continued Monday into the cause of a fatal structure fire which occurred Sunday in Tazewell County, Va.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Bluefield, Va., according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Once fire crews extinguished the flames, they located a deceased individual inside the residence.
The fire was reported to Tazewell County 911 about 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Units of the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department and Abbs Valley Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification, Geller said.
At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, Geller stated. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
