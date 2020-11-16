By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
GRUNDY, Va. — A fatal shooting in Buchanan County has been ruled a murder-suicide, officials said Monday.
According to Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan, deputies with the sheriff's office originally responded to a report of a shooting on Fire Tower Road in the Big A Mountain section of Buchanan County on Nov. 12. Upon the arrival of deputies, McClanahan said two males were discovered deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.
McClanahan said Shane Tyler Lester, 26, of Davenport and Samuel Waylin Rose, 24, of Honaker were found dead at the scene.
As a result of the investigation, evidence collected and statements from witnesses, McClanahan said investigators are treating the case as a murder-suicide. McClanahan said investigators have determined that after a short encounter, Rose shot Lester and then turned the firearm on his self.
McClanahan said the two men were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District in Roanoke for an autopsy, where it was confirmed that both men’s cause of death was a result of gunshot wounds.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene and is assisting in the investigation. McClanahan said the investigation is ongoing.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
