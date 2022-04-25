OAKVALE — Two people are dead and multiple others injured following a three-vehicle, “rear-ender” type accident Saturday night near Oakvale, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Route 460 just past the Harman Branch intersection, Cpl. I.A. Conner, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Conner said the accident occurred when a red Dodge Caravan rear-ended a vehicle in front of it, which was a white, Dodge Caravan.
“Due to the impact, the vehicle which was struck (the white Caravan) then struck the vehicle directly in front of it,” Conner said. The third vehicle was a white sport utility vehicle.
The vehicles were traveling eastbound.
“After the initial impact all three vehicles came to a stop on the shoulder of the roadway on U.S. 460,” Conner said.
One individual was entrapped, Conner said, noting that multiple fire and EMS units that responded to the scene were able to extract the individual from the vehicle.
Conner said three individuals were transported to local hospitals.
“Two of the injured were later pronounced deceased after arriving at separate hospitals, one male which was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and a female who was transported to Giles County, Va., and later Roanoke, Va.,” Conner said.
Conner said the deceased victims were both adults.
Multiple individuals received injuries in the crash. Conner said some of those injured were children, however none of the juveniles received significant injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
