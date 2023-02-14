PRINCETON — An investigation continued Monday into a fatal pedestrian accident which occurred Sunday evening outside a local charitable organization on Thorn Street.
Travis Peck, 88, no address given, was crossing Thorn Street about 6:15 p.m. outside Amy’s House of Hope when he was struck by a car that was traveling toward downtown Princeton, according to Lt. R.M. Combs of the Princeton Police Department. He was walking to his vehicle.
“He was coming out with some food and it was during that storm,” Combs said. “We still got some things we are investigating, but right now we don’t foresee pending charges. We’re doing due diligence and making sure all the bases are covered.”
The Princeton Rescue Squad and Princeton Fire Department were dispatched. Snow and sleet were falling at that time.
“I don’t know if the driver couldn’t see him in that storm,” Combs said. “”I think visually the conditions had something to do with it, but slick roads wasn’t an issue. Because the roads were just wet.”
The car’s adult male driver, whose name was not released Monday, and a female passenger were not injured. They did not leave the scene, Combs said. The driver passed a breathalyzer test and blood was drawn to check for narcotics. The blood sample was sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory in Charleston for testing.
“We’ll probably take it to (Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran) once we get the information back and see what he wants to do with it,” Combs said.
A post on the Facebook page Warm a Heart, Give a Bed (Amy’s House of Hope) stated that Peck was a regular visitor from the community who “came to hear the preaching, hear the singing and just have fellowship.”
Patrolman C.A. Jones of the Princeton Police Department is the investigating officer.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
