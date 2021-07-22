Welch Fire Department (breaking news) ...

WELCH – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal were on the scene Thursday of a fatal fire in McDowell County.

The fire occurred in the community of Havaco. It had claimed one adult, and others at the scene had been accounted for, according to a statement from the fire marshal's office.

Firefighters with Welch Fire Department, Gary Volunteer Fire Department and the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, according to a dispatcher with McDowell County 911.

No other information had been released Thursday afternoon.

The call came in to the 911 center at 12:31 p.m.

