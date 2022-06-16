GRUNDY, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on a Buchanan County roadway.
A 2000 Ford Ranger was traveling south about 5:08 p.m. Monday on Route 628 (Horn Mountain Road) when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a fence and a tree, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police. The crash scene was close to 3 miles north of Route 628.
The driver, Christopher D. Stilwell, 50, of Grundy, Va., died at the scene, Crouch said in a statement issued Wednesday. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, Crouch said. The crash remains under investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.