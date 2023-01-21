WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash which occurred early Thursday morning on I-81 more than a quarter-mile south of Route 52 in Wythe County, Va.
At 12:59 a.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a crash, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator with the Virginia State Police.
A 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, Crouch said. The Peterbilt continued traveling off the roadway and overturned over the guardrail.
The driver of the Peterbilt, Isaac J. Petersheim, 28, of Lancaster, Pa., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Volvo, Edward N. Opoku, 45, of Hammond, Ind., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. Opoku was charged with improper stopping on a highway.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.