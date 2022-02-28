By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — A coal miner died Monday following an accident in McDowell County, state officials confirmed.
Gov. Jim Justice said Steven H. Hively, of Philippi in Barbour County, was fatally injured Monday morning when he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine, which is located in McDowell County.
Justice said Hively, 52, had 20 years of underground mining experience and many advanced mining certifications.
“Cathy and I are truly heartbroken by this terrible accident,” Justice said in a press release. “We ask that all West Virginians join us in praying for this man and his loved ones during this difficult time. We also ask for your prayers for all of our miners and their families. These miners display incredible courage and selflessness every day when they go to work and their bravery should never be taken for granted.
“Mines like these provide coal used for incredibly important purposes like steelmaking, which has been the building block of our nation going back to the Industrial Revolution,” Justice added in the prepared statement. “Today, this steel is vitally important to our country and the world’s infrastructure needs.”
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also issued a statement Monday regarding the mining fatality.
“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Steven Hively at the Ramaco Resources Berwind Mine in McDowell County," Manchin said. "We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his friends, family and loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our miners who put their lives on the line every day to power our great nation. Steven served his nation proudly, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies and prayers to Steven’s family and loved ones as they mourn this incredible loss.”
No further details regarding the accident were provided by the governor’s office.
The Associated Press reported that Ramaco Resources is based out of Lexington, Kentucky.
The AP said Monday's accident was the fourth reported coal mining fatality in the U.S. this year, with two deaths in West Virginia and the others in Indiana and Kentucky.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.