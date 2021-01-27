PRINCETON — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident near the intersection of Mercer Springs Road and Brickyard Road in Princeton.
According to a press release issued by the state police, at approximately 10:48 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of a bridge near the intersection of Mercer Springs Road and Brickyard Road. Upon arrival, witnesses on scene advised they witnessed a small pickup truck leave the roadway and crash into the creek in the area.
Troopers on scene, assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Princeton Rescue Squad, among others, were able to recover the vehicle from the waterway and located a single male occupant inside, who was later pronounced dead, the news release said.
The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the state police.
