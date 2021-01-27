By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A fast moving winter storm could dump several inches of snow upon the region tonight.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia from 6 p.m. this evening to noon Thursday.
In general, the region will see 2 to 4 inches of snow, particularly in the Bluefield area. However, higher accumulations are possible in areas such as Burkes Garden, Bandy, Tazewell and Richlands where as much as 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall, Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
“In general, we’ll have some precipitation that will start in the form of rain, probably after dinner time, after 5 or 6 p.m.,” Taylor said. “We’ll have some rain showers that will move into the area, and as we get further along in the evening period that rain will change to snow.”
Taylor said most areas should start seeing snow in the 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. range tonight.
“All of this will be basically during the overnight period,” Taylor said. “Once we get past 11 p.m. you will be seeing mostly snow.”
The storm system will be fast moving, and should be out of the region by Thursday afternoon. Taylor said strong winds could gust to 30 to 35 mph during the early morning hours Thursday, which will lead to periods of blowing snow.
Forecasters also are still monitoring a potential second storm that could impact the region this weekend. However, it is still too early to tell if that system will develop into a significant winter storm or not. One question is whether enough cold air will be in place or not to support wintry precipitation.
“We are still monitoring the storm for the end of the weekend into early next week,” Taylor said. “It’s still very uncertain. We are kind of at this point taking it one storm at a time.”
