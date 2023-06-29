BLUEFIELD — An ordinance prohibiting farm animals within the city limits of Bluefield is now law.
The Bluefield Board of Directors approved a second and final reading of the ordinance Tuesday by a vote of 3-0 with Mayor Ron Martin and council member Matt Knowles absent.
No one spoke for or against the ordinance during the public comment section of the city board meeting.
“Previously in order to have any type of outdoor animal other than dogs or cats required a one-year permit approved by the city manager, city engineer and animal control officer,” City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said. “What this ordinance does is it removes the permit requirement and makes it so that no outdoor farm animals are allowed in the city streets.”
The new ordinance prohibits any farm animals, including chickens, pigs and cows, from being housed in the city limits.
Pets like dogs and cats are not impacted by the new ordinance.
Farm animals running loose in the city has been a problem in the past. Two years ago, several cows ended up on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks off of East Wayne Street, which impacted railroad traffic.
Keeping animals like pigs in a small residential area can also create health hazard concerns, according to earlier reports from Heltzel.
