BASTIAN, Va. — Scouts past and present with fond memories of Camp Roland in Bland County, Va. are being invited back Aug. 12 for a farewell picnic at the facility.
On Aug. 1, the Buckskin Council, BSA (Boy Scouts of America) voted to accept an offer for the sale of Camp Roland in Bland County, Va.
“On Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, a “Farewell to Camp Roland” Lunch will be held at our beloved 90-year-old camp,” said Dan Trent, program director. “An entrée will be provided. Please bring a side dish, dessert, bread, etc. to share. This will be a time for remembrance of all the great times we’ve had at Camp Roland. Bring old photos or mementos of Camp, bring stories of fun times at Camp, be prepared to share your experiences and tell what the Camp has meant to you over the years.”
There will be a flag ceremony at 11 a.m. that day, followed by a potluck lunch at 1 p.m.
“After lunch we will unearth the time capsule that was buried during the 100th anniversary of Scouting in America,” Trent stated.
The camp has faithfully served thousands of Scouts for over 90 years, he added.
“It has enjoyed the generous support of the Scouting Community for nearly a century as it trained young men and women to become self-reliant, to work effectively on teams, and to develop leadership skills,” Trent said.
People interested in attending can contact Trent at 276-322-3911 or email DanTrent@comcast.net.
Trent said organizers need to know how many people plan to attend in order to organize the farewell picnic.
“Bring your camera, bring a lawn chair, bring your happy memories to Camp Roland for one last visit,” he said. “Looking forward to seeing you at Camp Roland one more time.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
