BLUEFIELD — Spectators and equestrians are gearing up for the 51st Annual Bluefield Shrine Horse Show, which begins today at 6 p.m. at Lotito Park.
For only a five-dollar entry fee, with children under 12 admitted in free, guests can watch as dedicated horse trainers and riders show their exquisite equines. With competitions ranging through different categories and age groups, a plethora of attractions are available.
“The primary reason the show was founded as a fundraiser to provide funding to operate a children’s transportation program to take children who had enrolled in the Shrine Hospital Children’s programs to Cinncination or Lexington to our hospitals,” Wilson Butt, a horse show officials, and Shrine member, said.
With the proceeds going to this program, children who need surgical attention, such as orthopedic or burns treatments, according to Butt, can receive the medical treatment they need.
“The hospitals were available to the children but a lot of people in this area, their families just didn’t have the money to take them to Cinncinati or Lexington, back 50 years ago, and they don’t today,” Butt said, “Some families do and some families don’t. We would take any child that needed our help. It doesn’t make a difference whether they’re rich or poor.”
At the show, guests can view adults and children, compete in a multitude of events. Of the youth, one special young rider will perform on Saturday morning. As a member of Landon Farm, LLC, from Greensboro, North Carolina, the rider, named Blaire, will be showing off her hard work.
As a thirteen-year-old, Blaire’s parents enrolled her into lessons as a hobby and to learn valuable life lessons. Along with this, Blaire’s parents hoped that enrolling her in lessons at Landon Farm would aid her in her diagnosis of autism. Being high on the spectrum, her instructors were unsure of how her lessons would go.
Blaire’s instructor, Kathryn Rodosky Taylor, told her parent’s that if she would simply sit atop the horse and Kathryn lead the horse, that it would be wonderful. Blowing both her instructor’s and parent’s minds, Blaire exceeded all expectations.
“Blaire will be competing in the UPHA, Exceptional Challenge Cup. What that is, is there are two levels for riders with mental or physical disabilities,” Taylor said, “Blaire has been riding with me for about 8 months and competing in this class helps her to qualify for the national championship in Kansas City.”
In the UPHA, which stands for United Professional Horsemen’s Association, Exceptional Challenge Cup, there are two different classes. These two classes, according to Taylor, are with assistance and independent. In the assistance, the riders can have a trainer guide the horse and have two guides on the sides of the horse to aid in balance. In independent, the rider must control the horse, “100 percent by themselves,” with the instructor instructing them from afar.
“When she started her journey with me riding, I told her mother, ‘We might not ever get past me walking with her,’” Taylor said, “‘If I walk with her and she enjoys it, we should be super happy.’”
As her lessons continued, Blaire started going farther than originally thought. As she then started posting, or standing up and sitting down on the saddle while the horse trots, Taylor thought that advancing ahead was the right choice for Blaire.
“I said, ‘I want to put her in a group lesson with other children who do not have mental or physical disabilities,’” Taylor said, “Those lessons are very strenuous, physical and mental, and she rides 45 minutes with the children who have no disabilities.”
Regarding what she has learned thus far, new knowledge includes horse work as well as social progression. According to Taylor, Blaire has learned how to walk, trot, and canter, her horse, and she has, “Become one of my best young riders.”
In her earlier lessons, Blaire was shy toward the instructors and seldom spoke with the other youth. Now, Taylor enjoys seeing her actively sit and speak with her fellow students and enjoy the camaraderie.
“Besides riding in the Exceptional Challenge Cup class, she is also going to compete in the regular walk and trot academy 11 — 13-year-old class with other children who do not have physical or mental disabilities,” Taylor said.
Competition starts today at 6 p.m., Friday at 6 p.m., and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Adult class competitions will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Gates will open tonight at 4 p.m. with food vendors available.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
