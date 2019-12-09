BLUEFIELD — One family is bonding over experiencing each state one race at a time.
Making it their goal to run through every state, the Fawcett family, of Texas, knocked out two states at one time at this year’s Holiday of Lights 5K. What started as a hobby for the family of six has turned into a passion.
“My husband and I were runners before we were even engaged. Our kids have grown up sitting in a baby jogger. As another sibling comes along they get booted out and they start running too,” mother Nanette Fawcett said.
“It has taken us all across the country. It’s an amazing country so we get to run a 5K and also do something unique to each state,” father Bowman said.
After their youngest child was born the family was vacationing in Florida where they ran a race together. As they packed up to head back to Texas the idea of making this a family goal popped into their minds.
“We thought why don’t we just continue this and make this a family goal? We’d all started running by that point anyway,” Nanette said.
After the Holiday of Lights 5K, the family has now run through 38 states. Since 2013 the Fawcett family has instilled a healthy lifestyle into their children who range from ages 17 to 7.
“It’s just part of our family culture. It’s kind of what we do together,” Nanette said.
The race through Lotito City Park proved to be a challenge for the seasoned family. Unlike their flat coastal home in Texas, Bluefield park’s hills are a foreign experience.
“There were all kinds of wonderful lights for the kids to look at to keep their mind off of running and how far it is. Where we live along the Gulf Coast of southeast Texas it’s so flat so it’s fun to have the hills but it’s a little challenging for us,” Bowman said.
As for the intricate light displays throughout the park, the family enjoyed the experience.
“It was beautiful. It was amazing to run out there the kids loved it,” Bowman said.
As the oldest Andrew prepares for high school graduation he enjoys the time he spends running with his family.
“I’ll have all of these memories and adventures to look back on. Whenever I have a family to know what kind of goals to have with them and what things to look forward to,” Andrew said.
With 12 more states to go the Fawcett family still has many adventures ahead of them.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
