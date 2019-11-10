PRINCETON — Family members of the famous musician Blind Alfred Reed gathered beneath a mural of his likeness to remember and honor his legacy on Saturday.
“Grandpa has brought us together right here,” Reed’s great-granddaughter Debbie Fraley said with tear-filled eyes.
Reed not only stands as a symbol for country and folk music but as a West Virginian as well. Though born in Floyd, Va., Reed moved to Princeton. Reed would live out the rest of his life in Princeton until his passing in 1956.
The mural, which is located on Mercer Street, will be taken down with an upcoming demolition project set for the building it’s painted on. The mural will be used in further progress for the city and the continuation of Reed’s legacy.
“We’re very pleased with the mural but we’re very sad to see it go. We’ve been told that it may be reconstructed in some other fashion around Princeton and we’re very excited about that,” Fraley said.
The plan thus far is for the bricks of the mural to be salvaged. According to Lori McKinney, director of The Riffraff Arts Collective, the plan is to sell the bricks to raise funds for a new mural.
“The nature of street art is that it’s temporary. It’s making way for progress,” McKinney said.
According to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, the long-standing plan for the building at 606 Mercer Street was for it to be demolished. In its place, a farmer’s market will be placed, offering residents and guests a welcome atmosphere to browse through fresh produce.
“How exciting it is to have the family here. Looking backward at our history to know where we need to go in the future. This one-piece brought that history forward,” Puckett said.
Since its installation, the mural has opened up a younger generation to Reed and his music. To show Reed’s musical talent, he was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
According to Fraley, in 1927 Reed recorded his hit “The Wreck of the Virginian” which speaks about the Virginian railway wreck that occurred on May 24, 1927. During this wreck, the engineer and fireman were killed.
Fraley and her family are “very proud of the legacy of our grandfather.”
