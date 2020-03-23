PRINCETON — As COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, continues to sweep across the globe, many retirement homes and health care facilities have restricted access, leaving families searching for creative ways to visit their loved ones.
To prevent the spread of the virus, The Havens, an assisted living facility, has barred visitors from entering. Despite this, the facility is working with family members, like Betty Long, who is searching for safe ways to visit her brother.
“I saw on Facebook where another facility had someone sit outside the window and talk on the phone. I asked if I could maybe do that and they said yes, I could go to his window. We were not allowed to open the window but we did get to throw each other kisses,” Long said.
From outside of the window, which is fully sealed, Long gets to wave and talk to her brother so they can both still enjoy the quality time together. Long explained that staff at the center have been extremely helpful and have offered video chatting options between the two of them.
“They did tell me they were going to maybe have a video conference with him. They did offer that and I hope we can. It would be nice to see him. The Havens is doing good to keep us advised of everything,” Long said.
During this time Long is taking all precautions she can to avoid catching the virus. Along with protecting herself, she’s also working diligently to ensure she doesn’t spread the virus to anyone else.
“I would not want to do anything whatsoever outside of what they’ve instructed us on what we can do. They [The Havens] wrote us a letter of what we can do. I want his protection. I pray I don’t ever get that myself or give it to him. I would be heartbroken if I gave it to someone else,” Long said.
Long explained that along with their visits, other factors of caring for her brother has changed as well. Now, when she brings him supplies, she must wait outside, call the office and wait for someone to come pick it up from her.
While she wants her brother and other residents to be as safe as possible, she does feel multiple effects from the facility lockdown. These effects, both good and bad, have her appreciating the time she does have with him.
“I do hope we can actually get closer. I feel very close to him anyway but they say distance makes the heart grow fonder,” Long said.
With her brother and other residents staying safe within the facility, Long recognizes that this is hard for both sides. Though this is the safest thing to do, she sees that it is difficult for them as they’re unable to leave.
“It bothers me because I know he doesn’t understand why we can’t come to visit him. I usually take him out riding in his car but I can’t do that now. That’s hard on him and it’s hard on me. It’s different for me because at least I can drive and get out and take a little ride,” Long said.
Given the circumstances Long is seeking to continue to visit her brother in the safest way possible. To make the best out of the situation, Long is eager to call, video chat and visit his window.
“I will continue to go and peep at him through the window, and there’s still telephone calls we can make,” Long said.
