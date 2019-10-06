BLUEFIELD — Children and their parents had the chance to meet two of Bluefield City Police Department’s K9 units, up close and personal, during the Bluefield Explorer’s Program, on Saturday.
“The biggest thing is helping children to not be scared of the police. We have to deal with nasty bad things and sometimes those kids see us handle those,” Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver, of the Bluefield City Police Department, said, “We want kids to understand that we’re still people.”
At the event, Copenhaver demonstrated ways that K9 unit Thor protects the community. In his demonstrations, Thor alerted on a controlled substance, obeyed intricate demands, and allowed children to pet him, after permission was granted.
Also demonstrating his skills, was K9 unit Gregor, and his handler Officer J.D. Hawks. Gregor demonstrated vital skills for police K9 units such as bite training, which involved him biting Sgt. J.M. Danieley, who wore a protective bite sleeve.
Copenhaver taught the children important lessons such as always asking permission before petting a law enforcement animal, a service animal, and all animals in general.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.