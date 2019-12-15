BLUEFIELD — Families gathered to enjoy the Christmas spirit at the Holiday of Lights in Bluefield for a unique light viewing experience.
Rather than driving through the elaborately decorated park in personal vehicles, guests were welcomed to view the lights aboard a trolley. The trolley allows all family members the opportunity to view the displays rather than focusing on driving.
Along with rides on the trolley, guests could also enjoy food from the available food trucks and trailer rides with Olaf and Elsa from the “Frozen” franchise. Armed with warm food and hot chocolate, families were able to enjoy the park festivities.
Enjoying that the winter weather kept his snowman shape intact, Olaf, welcomed children to the trailer rides to enjoy the festivities by his side.
“It’s been fun. We’ve had pretty good traffic so far,” Olaf said.
Bluefield’s light festival is well known throughout the local region and the Mid Atlantic Region. Guests as far as Maryland travel every year to view the cheery sights and prepare for Christmas as it draws closer.
“This is a family thing. It draws families together. They can spend some time in the evening together, ride through the lights, and ride on the trolley, it’s just a good family event,” City Ambassador, Marie Blackwell, said.
At the lights this year children are welcome to bring their letters for the Jolly Old Elf to be shipped directly to the North Pole. The red structure provides children the perfect direct line to Santa Claus to ensure that their wishlists are received.
“The post office box for Santa is for children to bring their letters to Santa and drop them in the chute. Then they go express mail to the North Pole so that Santa knows what they want,” Blackwell said.
Those wishing to see the lights up close and personal can do so on the walking tours which are available between 5 and 6 on December 15, 22, and 29.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.