BLUEFIELD – Sea lions, fire eating and carnival games were all part of the fun Thursday when the Quiet Carnival came to the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
While loud bells, loud music and flashing lights are all part of the traditional carnival experience, they can be troubling for people with special needs. To give people with special needs an enjoyable experience without the lights and noises, the Quiet Carnival was created.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, recalled how the idea was created during a previous Cole Chevy Mountain Festival while he was talking with Kyle Hurt, who has twice served as the chamber's chairman of the board and as the festival's chair for about 30 years.
"It was kind of Kyle's idea to be honest with you," Disibbio recalled. "We were sitting over here a couple of years ago, watching one of our games that had a special needs person who came over and started playing. I was looking at Kyle and we both kind of teared up a little bit, and he looked at me and said it would be great if we could do this for all of them. Maybe we should try to go that route."
A crowd soon gathered Thursday, and Hurt helped guide guests when the Quiet Carnival got underway.
"Probably two years ago we talked about it," he said. "We implemented the first one last year and this will be our second one, and we hope it continues to grow every year."
Guests were first led to the World of Wonders, a show featuring traditional sideshow entertainment such as juggling, contortion, tricks with electricity, feats of strength and even fire eating and sword swallowing. The children and their families were advised not to try any of these wonders at home.
After enjoying the World of Wonders, the guests were escorted down the festival's midway to Sea Lion Splash where they were introduced to Lilly and Zoey, a pair of California sea lions. The audience was told about how the two marine mammals were rescued and how they differ from seals. Unlike seals, sea lions have small tails, little ear flaps and nails on their back flippers.
During tricks ranging from dancing, leaps from the water and comedy routines, the Quiet Carnival's guests also learned how plastic litter can harm sea lions like Zoey and Lilly. They can get tangled in plastic nets and fishing line, and they can mistakenly eat plastic bottles and plastic bags.
After enjoying Sea Lion Splash, the guests headed for the James H. Drew Carnival for rides and carnival food. Lights and music were turned off or reduced to a minimum.
Families waiting for the Quiet Carnival said they were happy that such an event was being offered.
"Oh, I think it's great," said Cy Gadd of Bluefield, who was there with his grandson D.J. Gadd. "The other way is too much stimulus for him, gets him wound up."
Nearby, Christy Whitt of Tazewell, Va. was telling her daughter, Avery Adams, that she had to wait for the rides to start while son Jacob Jone eagerly waited for the carnival to get underway.
"This is awesome," Whitt said. "There's not much for kids to do around here."
Having the Quiet Carnival gives children a fun time without getting them too excited, she added.
"Everybody deserve to have some fun," Christy said.
Disibbio said that sponsors including Cole Chevy, First Community Bank, Summit Bank, Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, WVU-Princeton Community Hospital, MEFCOR Outdoors, the chamber and the James H. Drew Carnival made the Quiet Carnival possible by covering the costs.
"All of the games they play, all of the food that they have and they drinks that they have while they're here with their families will be free for all participants,' he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.