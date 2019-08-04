BRAMWELL — Children and adolescents enjoyed a weekend of camping and outdoor activities in Bramwell, on Saturday.
“We brought the kids up here to camp out and tell them what kids did in the frontier days,” Ray Musick, an adult leader of the events, said, “We shot bow and arrows, tug of war, and fished with a cane pole.”
From cutting their own cane poles and threading the fishing line through the cork, the youth had a thorough frontier experience. The sponsors, Bramwell Sportsman Club and Blackwell Bait and Tackle, sought to provide children with a memorial experience.
Along with teaching them first-hand history, the children also learned camaraderie and how to be a proper sportsman. Winners of activities were also awarded genuine gold dollars much to the children’s delight.
“They think it’s a pure piece of gold,” Musick said, “They think they’ve really got something.”
Enjoying their time cane pole fishing along the bank, Seth and Kelsey, both nine, enjoyed the outdoor experience.
Seth’s favorite experience included the archery because “You get to aim and pull it back and shoot.” As for Kelsey, she enjoyed the racing. “I like to race and I don’t care if I win or lose”, Kelsey said.
“One day they’ll have kids of their own and they’ll show them that this is what they did when they were kids,” Musick said.
Ron Blackwell of the Bramwell Sportsman Club, said of the event, “It’s a good way to get all the kids out of the house.”
With events such as spear throwing and relay racing, the children got to participate in events that they may not get to in their day to day life.
For more information on the Bramwell Sportsman Club find them on Facebook at @bramwellsportsmanclub. For more information on Blackwell Bait and Tackle find them on Facebook at @BlackwellBaitnTackle.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
