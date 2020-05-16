PEARISBURG, Va. — Testing procedures in place to try to make sure the coronavirus COVID-19 results are accurate can catch false positives.
That is what happened when Giles County saw its number of positive cases readjusted this week from eight to five. Tazewell County’s positive were decreased from seven to six.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said it’s a matter of using controls to validate test results.
“The Giles numbers had to be revised,” she said. “They run these (test) plates, like 40 or a large number at a time, Every time they run the plates they also run what is called controls as well.”
Bissell said if they don’t get good validation with the controls, they rerun the plates.
“From the health department’s standpoint, if there is a positive in there we have to follow up on it,” she said. “We followed up on it not realizing the plates were being rerun because the controls did not validate. Once the controls do not validate, they rerun all of the specimens on that plate and some of those that had resulted positive resulted negative on the validated (plate) and that’s how the adjustment was made for Giles from eight down to five.”
Bissell said that “fortunately, none of the ones that resulted negative then came back positive.”
The Virginia Department of Health is now officially reporting the revised numbers in both Giles County and Tazewell County.
Another change Thursday involved the number of virus-related deaths in the coalfield region of Southwest Virginia, and regional counties such as Wythe and Montgomery. The number of deaths has now increased from six to nine.
Statewide on Friday, Virginia reported a total of 28,672 positive cases and 977 deaths.
