FALLS MILLS,Va. — If all goes according to plan, by early 2021 senior citizens who could use some helping hands will find them at a new senior center that’s currently going up in Tazewell County, Va.
The new Falls Mills Adult Daycare Center is now taking shape at the old Falls Mills Elementary School’s former site. When completed, it will offer local families a place where their elderly loved ones will find meals, health care services and companionship while their primary caregivers go to their jobs. Ground was broken last winter, and the construction has been underway.
“It is currently under roof right now and we hope that will prevent any rain delays now,” said Regina Sayers, executive director of the Appalachian Regional Commission. “It was kind of delayed getting under roof, but now that it’s under roof we expect it to move pretty quickly.”
Getting the project out of the rain that poured over the region recently allows construction workers to finish the center’s rooms and offices.
“And we’ll have to make sure that we have all the correct hookups with the gas and the utilities, and we’ll be working on the interior,” Sayers stated. “And then there’s the parking lot and paving.”
The hope is to the complete the new senior center by late December or early January 2021, and possibly start hiring personnel by late fall this year.
“We hope to start with five initially, and then within the next few years, it could be up to 20 employees. Hopefully those will be full-time positions, but there will be some part-time positions, too. We do have a small medical clinic inside there as well,” Sayers said, adding, “And there is a lack of provider primary care access in that community, so we hope to work toward having a midlevel provider to serve that community as well.”
Besides providing adult daycare services for 20 to 25 individuals, the center will serve hundreds of local seniors with home services such as Meals on Wheels, she said.
The $2 million project was led by the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC), which covers Russell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Tazewell counties.
