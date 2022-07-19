BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Falls Mills Senior Center will begin offering bus service for Bluefield, Va., residents 60 years old or older on Thursdays and Fridays beginning Thursday, July 21.
Passengers will be picked up Thursdays and Fridays at the gazebo in downtown Bluefield, Va. at 9:20 a.m. and driven to the senior center, and return at 1:40 p.m.
People interested in riding the bus can call 276-964-4915 or email lcall@ ascot.org two days in advance to assure a seat. A free hot lunch and various activities are included.
