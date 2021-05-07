FALLS MILLS, Va. — Falls Mills Lake is officially in the hands of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and state and local officials were on hand Thursday afternoon to celebrate.
The 101-acre lake along with 42 acres of wildlife habitat and a 21-acre wetland are now in a state program called Public Opportunities for Wildlife Related Recreation (POWRR), opening up more opportunities for public use.
Maggie Asbury, Northern District Supervisor, said during the ceremonial celebration she grew up using the lake and it has many good memories.
The lake has “special meaning” to her, she said, and when the DWR contacted her about the possibility of bringing it under the state’s umbrella she was excited since the future of the lake was an unknown.
The lake was previously managed and maintained by the Falls Mills Volunteer Fishing Club, a group that received high praise for their devotion to and upkeep of the lake.
“This is a classic example of people working together,” she said.
“Of all of the properties we are looking at in this region, this is the one I am most excited that we have the opportunity to partner with you on,” said speaker Meagan Thomas, a Watchable Wildlife Biologist for DWR. “There are so many amazing recreational opportunities here.”
Thomas said she hopes the DWR can make the lake a great place for the “next generation of kids.”
The DWR will manage fish and wildlife populations, maintain access infrastructure and improve habitats at the site.
Planned habitat work will focus on native plantings that will benefit the lake by reducing erosion, improving water quality and creating important habitats for wildlife, the DWR said. Educational waysides will be developed to provide more information about wildlife species and their habitats.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, said the lake is indicative of the natural beauty of the region.
“It’s a beautiful day in Falls Mills to celebrate the lake falling under the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources,” he said. “One of our greatest assets we have in Southwest Virginia is our natural beauty and any way the commonwealth and local government can partner with one another to promote those assets and encourage tourism if a good thing not only for the commonwealth but the community as well.”
Morefield said he was happy to be a part of it and support it, and the work shows how much can be done with “patience and persistence.”
“This certainly helps in growing our community,” he said. “If we are going to grow our economy and have a brighter future for our children we have to do it together.”
Newly elected state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, was the guest speaker for the event, and he said the persistence and leadership in the county is paying off and it was a “monumental day” for the area.
When companies look to possibly expand into the county, he said, they want to know what is available
“They want to know that when they recruit employees. They want those employees to be happy,” he said, and places like Falls Mills Lake are attractive.
Hackworth praised Asbury for her work and said she has done a “phenomenal job for the Northern District” and she if a “fighter” who gets things done, including work on the Spearhead ATV trails and the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine renovations.
“I am so thankful that you have taken this over, and you are going to help us with this,” he told DWR officials. “We are seeing people (in Tazewell County) who are saying, ‘you know, we can’t do this by ourselves. We’ve got to have partners, we’ve got to have help.’”
That is the way to get things done, he said.
County Administrator Eric Young said the county has a team of legislators and supervisors who “fight hard every day and try to figure out every day what is the best thing for Tazewell County.”
Young said Asbury has put her “effort and heart” into the Falls Mill Lake project and “I am inspired by her.”
“I was thrilled when she called me and told me what was happening at the lake,” he said.
Young also thanked the DWR for “helping us preserve this little bit of peace in our county for our people.”
Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy came to the event, and brought his sons for a kayaking outing.
“This is a hidden gem,” Stacy said of the lake, and it highlights the beauty of the area that must be promoted.
Stacy also pointed out the importance of having things to do for people who may come to the area to visit or businesses that may want to relocate.
“People have to have access to things to do,” he said, and outdoor activities like recreation at the lake and other places in the area are a huge draw.
Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson was also on hand for the celebration.
“It’s a wonderful day for Falls Mills and the whole community,” he said, adding that people from all around the area can utilize the lake and be involved in programs for youth.
Gibson said the lake will help the area economically as well because the state has a “wonderful marketing program for tourism” and that will drive more business for local services used by visitors.
The celebration concluded with DWR’s first trout stocking.
Virginia licenses will be required to fish, hunt or trap at the lake.
Fishing regulations established by the private fishing club in the past will remain in place, including catch-and-release restrictions for bass, a 10-inch minimum size limit and 15 per day creel limit on crappie. Statewide regulations are in effect for other fish species.
Statewide boating laws will also be enforced on the lake and only paddle craft or boats with electric motors will be allowed. Gasoline motor use is prohibited.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
