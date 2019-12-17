BLUEFIELD — Seventy-five years ago today, a young man who called southern West Virginia home died in the snow-covered forests of Luxembourg when his tank blew up. He was only 21 years old when he died on the second day of what would become the Battle of the Bulge.
Karen Boothe of Bluefield, who said she likes to do genealogical research, decided to start searching the internet for information about her husband Jerry’s uncle, Daniel Richard Proffitt. Interested in World War II, she called her husband’s brothers and learned a little more about the uncle they never met.
“They both knew that he operated a tank and he was killed in a tank over there,” she said.
Proffitt was the son of Fred Lee Proffitt and Bessie Louella Combs of Bluefield. A resident of the Beaver Pond District, he attended the Church of God and had eight years of education which concluded at Ramsey School. After being unemployed for about a year, he found a job with the Norfolk and Western Railroad, according to Boothe’s research.
His life changed on Jan. 31, 1943 when he was drafted at the age of 19.
“Daniel became a private in the United States Army. He was described as having black hair, brown eyes, weighing 148 pounds, and reaching a height of 5 feet, 2 inches,” she said.
Proffitt was sent to Fort Thomas in Kentucky and later to Camp Hood in Texas. Once his training was completed, he was deployed to England and then France while serving in Company D, 707th Tank Battalion.
Then on Dec. 17, 1944, Daniel Richard Proffitt was among the thousands of American soldiers being struck by Germany’s last offensive in the west.
As the Allies advanced across Europe, dictator Adolf Hitler devised a plan to regain the initiative west of the Rhine River. Organized with great secrecy, the plan called for German forces to attack through the Ardennes region in Belgium, a sector which was lightly held by the Allies. German plans called for advancing rapidly through shattered American units and taking the port of Antwerp, an important supply center for the Allies.
The plan, however, quickly ran into trouble. Isolated American units resisted fiercely and soon put the German Army’s offensive behind schedule. Maps outlining the German advance showed the salient, or bulge, the enemy had pushed through the Allied lines; so the attack was dubbed The Battle of the Bulge.
Proffitt was among the thousands of American troops who were killed or captured during the attack’s opening days. His accomplishments did not go unrecognized.
“Daniel was awarded three Battle Stars, a Purple Heart, and a Good Conduct Medal,” Boothe said. “His remains were shipped home for burial in Green Valley’s Monte Vista Park Cemetery. In 1949, the boy’s father signed for delivery of a bronze marker for his grave, thus bringing about final closure on the loss of this brave Mercer County son.”
Boothe hopes the sacrifices Daniel Proffitt made would be remembered.
“That the young man, he didn’t get to have a wife or have children,” she said. “The only family he has left are nieces and nephews.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.