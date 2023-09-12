Combining education, networking, sightseeing and good food, the Fall Forestry and Wildlife Field Tours have provided the opportunity to learn about sustainable forestry and wildlife management for more than 45 years. This year’s tours, offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program in Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment in collaboration with Virginia’s natural resource agencies, companies and associations, will be held in Bland County October 6th.
This year’s tour will include four stops. Pre-registration is required for the one-day tour, as space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee is $25 per person, which covers lunch, refreshments and transportation. Participants are asked to register by noon, Friday September 29th.
Registration can be completed online at http://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/onlineregistration.html. For more information, contact Bill Worrell at 276-889-8056.
A limited number of scholarships are available for K-12 teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.