BLAND, Va. — A festival celebrating faith, family and fellowship that started Saturday at the fairgrounds near downtown Bland continues today with entertainment, vendors, games for children and a chance to see familiar faces.
The 2019 Bland County Festival of Leaves begins today at 9:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. The Brush Creek Gospel will perform starting 10 a.m., followed by the Bland County Festival Honors at 10:50 a.m. A worship service with Pastor Brian Consley will begin 11 a.m. Today’s entertainment will start at 1 p.m. with Valley Bluegrass, then the Beach Nite Band at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
At the fairground’s pavilion, Sarah Brackens of Bland, Va. took a moment at a microphone to announce that a few more tickets for the 11 a.m. hay ride were still available. Other visitors wandered the nearby rows of vendors’ tents.
“I’m not sure of the exact number, but there are between 90 to 100 vendors with food, crafts, civic organizations, recreation and flea market,” she estimated. “This is strictly an annual event we strive to put on. A committee puts it on. There’s myself, Kathy Pruett, Nancy Pruitt, Betty Munsey and Dave Danner. This is our 27th year, and I guess the whole premise began with and still is faith, family and fellowship.”
The Festival of Leaves was also an opportunity for the county’s residents to learn about local attractions. One booth offered information about the Wolf Creek Indian Village and Museum in nearby Bastian,Va. The museum is a tourist attraction based on an archeological dig near Interstate 77. Administrative Assistant Sherri Hull said 3,000 to 4,000 students visit the museum every year.
“We have 33 scheduled tours this semester,” she said.
At the information booth, Nancy Pruitt said everything about the Festival of Leaves is family oriented. The event started at the Bland County Courthouse’s front lawn, but it gradually expanded to the fairgrounds after the county built a large pavilion. Groups of people visiting with one another were everywhere.
“I think it’s kind of a reunion to them, a big reunion,” Pruitt stated.
Natives of Bland County kept encountering members of their families and former classmates. Teresa Holston, who was raised in Bland County, now resides in Wytheville, Va. She was walking with her friend Joanne Benavides of South Texas – they both graduated from Bland High School in 1985 – when another friend suddenly came up to them.
“Give me a hug, girl!” Holston said happily.
“I have a house and barn here in Bland County,” Benavides said. “There’s a bunch of us who decided this would be a mini reunion. This is the first time since I’ve been back to Bland County that I’ve been to the festival. I’m loving it.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
