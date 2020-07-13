CHARLESTON — All fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts in the state of West Virginia are now prohibited unless the crowd size is no more than 25.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday afternoon as a way to help stop the growing number of positive cases in the state.
Justice also has closed all bars in Monongalia County, which now has 340 active COVID-19 cases, saying the highest number of positive cases is now in the 20 to 29 age category in that county as students return and some outbreaks have been traced to bars.
“That level today in Monongalia County is at twice the level of any other age group,” he said. “Today, I am ordering the bars closed for 10 days (in that county only). It is a problem.”
Justice said the numbers over the next 10 days will be watched carefully to see what happens, adding that restaurants will remain open and alcohol can be served, but not at the bars.
The closure of all fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts is statewide, he said.
“We can’t bring together groups in excess of 25,” he said, adding that it does not apply to pools or ball games as long as social distancing can be maintained. "This is just directed to fairs and festivals in outdoor concerts."
