As August approaches, so does fair season. This year the Tazewell County Fair will be August 2 through 6, and the Mercer County Fair will be held on August 5 and 6.
This is Tazewell County’s 150th anniversary for their fair. All of the activities will be held at the county fairgrounds.
Tazewell will be beginning a couple festivities early with an open horse show on Friday, July 29, at 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 4 p.m., and on Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m., there will be a youth horse show. Registration for the youth horse show will begin at 8 a.m.
There will be several attractions for everyone to be able to enjoy including carnival rides every day of the fair along with Mike Klee Magic Shows whose magic shows are all family friendly, and Ratliff’s Rowdy Rascals Animal Exhibit that will have many different animals displayed in the barn.
August 2 will kick the week off with an Extreme ATV and Dirt Bike Rodeo that starts at 6 p.m. and a $5 entry fee per event.
There will be a truck pull on August 3 beginning at 6 p.m, and an antique tractor pull on August 4 also starting at 6 p.m.
The last day of the motorsports contests will be August 6 which will be the Demolition Derby starting at 6 p.m.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) will also be making an appearance in Tazewell with their portable art show ‘VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century.’
According to the fair’s website, the VMFA “is coming to the Tazewell County Fair with a new exhibition.” The portable exhibit is over 40 feet long and will be at the fair August 4 through August 6, free to fair-goers.
Tazewell County Fair will also be having a children’s day on August 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will include free rides for kids from 12:30 to 1:30, along with several other attractions for the kids to enjoy.
There will also be a senior’s day on August 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but seniors need to get there early because a free lunch will be served to the first 200 seniors that register.
Registration for that will begin at 9 a.m., and the rest of the time will consist of several other entertainments for seniors.
August 4 will also have an ice cream eating contest that will have three different age categories, and those categories are 6 to 9 years old, 10 to 12 years old, and the 50 and up age group.
On August 5 the Bull Riding Rodeo, which is presented by GN Livestock and Bucking Bulls, will begin at 7 p.m. The rodeo will also include a kid’s rodeo and a rodeo clown.
There will be several livestock shows throughout the week as well including rabbits and poultry on August 2, goats on August 3, Halter beef on August 5, and lambs and purebred sheep on August 6.
Also there will be several other exhibitions that people are free to sign up to turn in an entry including farm crops, vegetables, fruits, and produce, homemade bread and sweets, needlework and crafts, home food preservation, art, photography, education and horticulture.
Each of these exhibits require entry on Monday, August 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fair-goers every day all afternoon will be able to enjoy live music of all kinds from many different people, including Bill Archer and Barry Bowman on August 3 and Makenzie Phipps and George Robertson on August 4.
For more information on the Tazewell County Fair, visit the website tazewellcountyfair.com.
The Mercer County will be on August 5 and 6 at PikeView High School and will include several fun activities for everyone as well, both days beginning with the PikeView Cheer team serving breakfast, and West Virginia High School rodeos.
The WV high school rodeos will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.
Friday will have JAMZ bouncers for all ages to enjoy, wood turing demonstrations, kid’s activities, a mining display, and music throughout the day.
There will also be a Little Critters Petting Zoo open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 5, and all of these events and exhibits will be available on Saturday August 6 as well.
Saturday, August 6 is where most of the action will be for the Mercer County Fair.
Along with all of the activities from the previous day, there will be a youth rodeo at 12 p.m., three pedal tractor pulls, a WHIZZPOP magic show, a firemen’s event, USA Martial Arts, a narration of Mercer County events by Pat Smith, a car show, dog show, gardening, and kids weaving lessons.
There will also be heating and cooling information given by Jimmy Meadows from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and WVU Extension Service will also be attending.
For more information on the Mercer County Fair, visit the website mercercountyfairwv.com.
