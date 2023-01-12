BLUEFIELD — Airports across the nation were alerted Wednesday when computers providing pilots with safety update and other important information became inoperative and grounded some airplane for hours until the issue was resolved.
Airport Manager Jim Pilkins of the Mercer County Airport said he received a government email Wednesday morning informing him about the computer issues. The problem did not impact the local airport’s operations.
“It just notified us that it was out,” he said. Another email was sent out when the computer problem was resolved. The White House issued a statement that there was no evidence of a cyberattack, and President Biden told the federal Department of Transportation to investigate the incident.
Pilots are sent NOTAMS, also known as notices to airmen, when conditions change at any airport, Pilkins said.
“Any type of occurrence here at the airport, we have to call it in,” he said. “It’s on file for pilots to know what’s going on when they show up.”
These notices are sent to the “Indie Center,” the center in Indianapolis which monitors air travel in the eastern part of the country.
“When we call it in, it goes over the whole United States and everybody will be able to pick up on it, and it has numbers with it,” Pilkins said. The numbers list the date when the notice was issued and the airport’s location. The Mercer County Airport is listed at KBLF. Pilots can see the airport’s location on their charts, learn facts such as the length of the runway and other information. They can also learn if there are any problems at the airport, such as trouble with runway lights, that could impact their flights.
“We do lights every morning and every night to make sure they’re working,” Pilkins said.
Some insiders in the aviation industry compared the system shutdown to the grounding of all flights during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Pilkins could not recall a similar situation.
“Not in a long time, sir. Unless it’s been out on our part like the power goes out and we got to call it into Indie Center,” he said. “I’ve not seen this in a while. I just can’t remember how long it’s been. It came out of the blue.”
Pilkins said that he wanted to know more about the breakdown and asked the FAA about it.
“They haven’t responded yet,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.