BLUEFIELD — A challenge by some members of the Bluefield State University faculty regarding accreditation criteria have been dismissed by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
In a letter to BSU President Robin Capehart, the HLC said that BSU “provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the matters raised in the complaints do not indicate substantive noncompliance with the HLC [accreditation] requirement.”
“None of the four complaints included in a 155-page document were found to have merit,” Capehart said in announcing the decision. “The decision to summarily dismiss these complaints by the HLC is an endorsement of an overwhelming majority of our faculty, staff and Board of Governors and the hard work and commitment they’ve made to our university,”
Four faculty members, Amanda Matoushek, Sean Connolly, Darrel Malamisura, and Vanessa Godfrey, challenged recent actions by the Board of Governors to improve the University with its accrediting body, the HLC.
Those actions included replacing its Senate Faculty meeting model with an “assembly” model that involves all faculty, and adding a post-tenure review of faculty.
Complaints also included a lack of communication between administrative leaders and the Faculty Senate.
The issue surfaced after a “no-confidence” vote was held last fall, but it was unclear how many faculty members participated.
During a board of governors meeting in November, some faculty members aired their complaints to the board.
But Board Chair Charlie Cole said he “enthusiastically” endorses Capehart, his cabinet and the board of governors, and their actions to address long-standing problems at the university.
“Now I understand that some members of the faculty have had a vote of no confidence for the president, some members of his cabinet as well as the board of governors,” Cole said. “Could it be that the reason for this vote was the board wants to move to a faculty assembly that allows for expanding the voice of the faculty, albeit in a different model, or could it be that the university has moved to post-tenure review requiring the faculty to update their … work on perfecting their craft in order to continue receiving tenure? Maybe it’s bullying this board and administration into getting their own way.”
Cole said there have been missteps, but making decisions will inevitably mean mistakes will be made. But there is “only one motivation here and that is to make Bluefield State University the very best institution it can be.”
“Understand this,’ he said, “the board runs this university, not the faculty. I would challenge all faculty to be part of the solution and let’s work together for the common good. However, if you truly have no confidence in this administration and this board then at least don’t be a hypocrite. Put your money where your mouth is. Retire or move on to another university that will provide the environment that you feel you are missing out on. Otherwise, get on board the BSU train and be a part of the great things that are coming.”
Capeheart said the purpose in making improvements to the way business at the university is done is driven “not by the theft of some imaginary authority that doesn’t exist; or impose policies that are solely to the liking of the administration or to the Board; or to make change for change’s sake – but for one reason – to solve problems.”
BSU Chancellor Rev. Garry Moore said change is usually “uncomfortable” but the university “cannot afford to stay where it is, it has got to be on the cutting edge of everything that is out there. “We are not a college. We are a university. We need to start acting like a university.”
“Bluefield State’s actions confirm its commitment to its mission, its dedication to the public good and its focus on ensuring an excellent education for its students,” Executive Vice President and General Counsel Brent Benjamin said Tuesday in the HLC decision announcement. “The complaints highlighted factual inaccuracies and legal misstatements which some individuals have recently made against Bluefield State’s Board of Governors and the University’s administration. I’m pleased that the Higher Learning Commission found in our University’s favor in view of the potential adverse impact the complaints made by these faculty members could have had on our school’s accreditation and to our employees’ wellbeing.”
The Higher Learning Commission is the regional accrediting body of higher education institutions in an 18-state region, including West Virginia. In June 2022, following a rigorous self-study and peer-review process, the Commission granted Bluefield State accreditation through 2032, making Bluefield State one of only three institutions in West Virginia to earn the Commission’s maximum level of accreditation.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.