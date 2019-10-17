WELCH — Three suspects are now facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with human remains which were discovered Sept. 24 in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.
Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chicago City, Minn. has been charged along with Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C. and Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky. with first-degree murder and conspiracy, according to criminal complaints filed by Trooper K.M. Saddler of the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.
The deceased person has been identified as John Thomas McGuire, according to court documents. McGuire’s remains were found Sept. 24 after State Police officials received information which led them to his body.
On or about Feb. 14, Larry McClure, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure and Anna Marie Choudhary “did commit the willful deliberate premeditated homicide of John McClure,” Saddler said in each of the criminal complaints.
Each of the suspects “did knowingly and willfully conceal the remains of Mr. (John) McGuire in a shallow grave” at Larry McClure’s residence along Skygusty Highway in the Skygusty area of McDowell County, Saddler stated in the complaints.
The three suspects are related, First Sgt. J.K. Cooper, district commander of the Princeton and Welch detachments, said previously.
Cooper stated that John Thomas McGuire was a resident of Minnesota and did not have ties to McDowell County.
Larry McClure and Choudhary were being held at the South Central Regional Jail. Amanda McClure was being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail, according to regional jail records.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.