MONTCALM — No date has been set for reopening the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail, but there are entrepreneurs who are using their time to get ready for the moment when ATV tourists can return to West Virginia.
One Mercer County business, Cuz’s Rentals, is now building some new cabins in Montcalm for future tourists.
Stacey Bailey, who grew up in McComas and now lives along Lorton Lick Road, said Cuz’s is currently building four cabins next to the town’s fire station.
“I’ve got room on the lot, so we can add some extras there if we want to later on,” she said. “We do have room to expand.”
The cabin’s site was once occupied by a funeral home. After buying the building, the decision was made to demolish it rather than try to renovate it.
“We tore down the old building there. The building would have been fine, but you would have had to put new wiring in, and trying to bring everything up to code would have been outrageous,” she said. “It probably would have cost way more to fix it and use it than to tear it down and put new stuff in.”
Bailey said the cabins will be 16 feet by 28 feet wide. They will be set far enough apart so visitors bringing in trailers will have access to all sides of the buildings. She described the features of the cabins themselves.
“They’re going to have two bedrooms, a little kitchenette, and a little living room and bathroom,” she stated. “They’re going to have a porch on front of that. We’re looking at putting in a couple of fire pits and picnic tables.”
Besides serving ATV riders, the future cabins, collectively dubbed Cuz’s Place, could serve kayakers, too, since Montcalm is next to the New River, Bailey said. Another advantage is the fact Montcalm is close to the Hatfield-McCoy trailheads.
No date has been set for reopening the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. Bailey said her company is using the time to get ready for the day when the system does reopen.
“It wouldn’t be a rush to hurry up and throw stuff together,” she said of the extra time. “We can have everything completely set up. We’re going to set up a webpage and advertise with the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. I feel like when it does open back up, we’re going to be bombarded.”
Bailey said that she hopes Cuz’s Place can have a cookout to help celebrate when the trails reopen.
“I try to take everything that’s going on in our county into consideration and help our little community, clean it up, make it look better and just do something better,” she added.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
