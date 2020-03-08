BLUEFIELD — A local football stadium named the nation’s best for high school football games is getting a makeover for its public facilities.
In early November 2019, Mitchell Stadium was named the USA Today Best High School Football Stadium. The local stadium won a nationwide competition by over 633,000 votes, beating 15 other high school football stadiums to win the national title. Gov. Jim Justice recognized the honor when he attended the Bluefield High School and Woodrow Wilson High football game in November 2019, and he read a proclamation related to the designation.
Despite this national designation, Mitchell Stadium’s public facilities had been in need of updating and renovations. Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said that work was scheduled to start Monday on renovating the restrooms and other features. The restrooms will be renovated gradually so facilities will be available when teams practice at the stadium.
“That way we got at least fundamental bathrooms down there during spring practice for Bluefield College,” Rideout stated.
“Demolition work is scheduled to start Monday afternoon with the women’s restroom,” Rideout said. “We’ll do the women’s bathrooms first, then the men’s. When we’re finished with that, we’ll move up to the restrooms behind the press box. The intent is to completely remodel those as well as remodel and make functional again the concession stand behind the press box.”
Renovations will not end with the restrooms and the concession stands.
“The other piece is that we are getting quotes right now on new windows for the press box, and those will be replaced as well,” Rideout said. “This remodel is the hard work and design efforts of Brandon Saddler, who is the city’s GIS technician in our engineering department. He’s the project lead for this.”
A local contributor is providing the funding needed for the project.
“This is all due to the generosity of the June Shott Foundation,” Rideout added.
The goal is to finish the renovations before the next Beaver-Graham football in August.
“That’s obviously the line in the sand,” Rideout said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
