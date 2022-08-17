BLUEFIELD — Today is Black Cat Appreciation Day, and according to a press release sent by Best Friends Animal Society’s public relations manager Temma Martin, it is really necessary we celebrate it because of the little recognition these cats get.
Black cats are often painted in a negative way with the superstitions and connections to witchcraft.
“Black cats are often overlooked in shelters and rescues and there is no definitive answer why they get such a bad rap. Some people blame superstition, fearing a black cat will bring bad luck, and cats remain the most at-risk animals in shelters being killed at twice the rate of dogs.”
Mercer County Animal Shelter director Stacey Harmon said she loves black cats and that they deserve more love than they tend to get.
“I’ve only ever owned black cats,” said Harmon. “I’ve had a male and female, and they’ve both been terrific.”
Thankfully, because of pop culture and in several other cultures, black cats are celebrated and praised according to Martin.
“For some, a visit from a black cat can mean good luck, and for others it means prosperity or romance. In some parts of the world. black cats are even worshipped. In Celtic mythology, it was believed that fairies could take the form of black cats, and therefore their arrival to a home or village was seen as sign of good luck.”
Martin even put together a list of some of Hollywood’s favorite black cats including Salem from ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ Binx from ‘Hocus Pocus,’ and Lucifer from ‘Cinderella.’
Harmon said she thinks it’s important to celebrate the black cats, and that all animals need love.
“It makes me so happy that they are getting celebrated because they deserve a home just as much as any other animal,” she said.
