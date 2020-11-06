PRINCETON — A trial schedule remained on track Thursday for a Mercer County man facing a charge of second-degree murder in the May death of a Rock resident whose eyes were gouged.
Richard Wayne Ellison, 48, of Rock was arrested May 17 after the death of 72-year-old Benny Foutch of Reese Harmon Ridge. Ellison was brought Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a status hearing. He was later indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Ellison is currently scheduled to go on trial early next year. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John McGinnis informed the court that the state had the case’s autopsy report, and that a psychiatric evaluation was being conducted for Ellison.
The investigation started when the Princeton Rescue Squad answered a call about mental hygiene and found the victim’s body outside his home. Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the case’s lead investigator, stated in his criminal complaint that when they found the victim on his porch, “blood was coming from his orbital sockets.”
Ellison later said that he went to Foutch’s home because a rooster kept crowing, Horn said in the report.
“I asked him what happened with him and Benny, he then made the hand motion of pressing his thumbs to his eyes,” Horn said in his report. “He advised he went up there to kill the rooster because of a movie he had watched and because it was crowing. He later explained that he pressed his thumbs into Benny’s eyes, he advised that he stayed there until he knew Benny was dead. He made the statement that he killed him, referring to the incident with Benny. He made a reference that Lucifer made him do it. He kept asking me to shoot him, that he deserved it. He then talked about getting somebody in the jail to kill him.”
After the status hearing, Judge Swope remanded Ellison back to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver where he is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
In West Virginia, second-degree murder carries a possible penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.