Family gatherings, parades, festivals, concerts and fireworks shows are all Fourth of July traditions that are fun for many, but they can upset people dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias, so the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering tips to help families create a dementia-friendly holiday.
“Fireworks and large crowds can be distressing and disorienting for someone with dementia, which is why it’s important that families make the proper adaptations to ensure their loved one living with dementia can celebrate and enjoy Independence Day,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, SIFI, Director of Educational and Social Services for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “Proactive planning and consideration will go a long way towards making July 4th a happy, joyous occasion for a loved one with dementia.”
The AFA is encouraging families to follow a series of “dos and don’ts” for creating a successful, dementia-friendly celebration.
• Don’t take loved ones with dementia to live fireworks displays.
Fireworks and loud explosions can agitate someone living with dementia. They can also be triggering if the person is also a war veteran and thinks they are hearing gunshots or bombs, AFA officials said. Consider keeping the person in a quiet, indoor area at times when they might hear fireworks. Adapt the fireworks tradition by watching fireworks displays on TV.
• Do have a plan for the holiday prepared.
The noise and explosions of nearby fireworks can cause anxiety, fear, or agitation for someone living with dementia, even if a person with dementia is indoors. AFA officials said. Prepare the person in advance by sharing that there may be loud noises. Continue gently doing so at different points during the time you are together.
Air conditioners, white noise machines and other soothing background sounds can help maintain calm even if fireworks are going off nearby. Playing familiar, favorite or soothing music also helps support people with dementia. Having favorite items/objects on hand (i.e., blanket, article of clothing, etc.) can provide additional comfort.
Check in during the night if the individual lives with you. If they live alone, consider asking a trusted relative or friend to stay with them, or hire an overnight in-home caregiver.
• Don’t involve the person in large gatherings.
Large crowds can be overwhelming and disorienting for someone living with dementia, so if you’re planning a gathering, keep it small, AFA officials recommended. Consider providing name tags for everyone to help cue people with dementia.
Because of the possibility of sundowning, lunchtime celebrations might work best; a daytime event could reduce anxiety and confusion (fireworks are also less likely at this time of the day). Keep the person’s routines as normal as possible, including mealtimes, nap times, and going to sleep at night. Incorporate favorite activities into the day.
Parades usually have large crowds and loud noises; adapt this tradition by watching parades on TV.
• Do be festive and creative.
Create patriotic decorations with people dealing with dementia. Try playing or singing familiar patriotic music, baking Fourth of July themed desserts, or compiling a family album with pictures of past Independence Day memories. These festive July 4th activities have the added benefit of being cognitively stimulating, and help loved ones express themselves creatively.
Families with questions or concerns can speak with a licensed social worker by calling AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484, sending a text message to 646-586-5283 or web chatting through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org. The helpline is open seven days a week.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals.
For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
