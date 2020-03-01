BLUEFIELD — Ground should be broken on Bluefield’s I-77 Exit 1 project this spring.
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, said things have fallen into place for the dirt to move on the development where the interstate exits onto John Nash Boulevard.
“We are in pretty good shape,” he said. “There was a slight delay from the state Historic Preservation Office.”
That delay involved an archaeological study to make sure nothing of any historic significance would be disturbed, and the city now has the green light.
“We are looking at this starting and dirt moving possibly in April, but by May,” he said.
The more than $2 million project is being funded by a federal $1 million EDA (Economic Development Administration) grant and matching funds from local foundations.
The city owns more than 80 acres around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT).
A preliminary study for a master plan, funded in part by a grant from Appalachian Electric Power, found that between 12 and 15 acres of that are developable.
The city then hired a RK&K, a Baltimore-based engineering company, for the engineering/design phase that will eventually result in shovel-ready pads for businesses.
Spencer said once the work gets started, the pads should be ready in nine months to a year.
In the meantime, the city is actively moving ahead with publicizing the site.
“We are marketing it now,” he said, adding that a prospectus is already posted on the city’s mybluefield website.
One goal is to have a hotel locate at the site, he said, which may spark other businesses like restaurants.
“We did a feasibility study about that,” he added, a study that was completed last year and showed a hotel would be successful there. “We are trying to go after a hotel.”
Spencer is also marketing the fact the area as in a federal “opportunity zone,” which gives investors a tax break if they are involved in a business locating there.
City Manager Dane Rideout has said developing the Exit 1 area is long overdue and it should help create growth along John Nash Boulevard.
“This is pretty exciting stuff,” he said.
Exit 1 has never seen development, partially because of the terrain and limited flat acreage.
In Princeton, the land around Exit 9 has seen extensive development and is also home to the state visitors center.
Bluefield city leaders wanted to see as much development as possible at Exit 1, the first opportunity for northbound motorists on I-77 to exit in the state.
“This is very good for the city, the county and the region,” Spencer said. “We have taken a very aggressive approach to economic development.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.