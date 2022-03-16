BLUEFIELD — Gov. Jim Justice was in Bluefield Tuesday for the official groundbreaking to welcome Omnis Building Technologies to the I-77 Exit 1 area.
The $40 million,150,000-sq.-ft. facility manufactures revolutionary housing, will employ up to 300 and be located beside the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters on John Nash Boulevard.
“What you have accomplished in Bluefield is unbelievable,” Justice said of the economic development in this area after being “dealt a bad hand” with the economic turndown related to the decline of the coal industry. “You dug in and made incredible things happen … Here we are with another incredible announcement in West Virginia.”
Justice said the announcement is “so exciting, it’s beyond belief.”
“Not only for the jobs and the economic impact – which are great on their own – but these great people with Omnis are about to come to West Virginia and do something that’s truly revolutionary. It’s really, really special.”
Justice called the new manufacturing facility, which uses concrete technology and can build a house in about two days, “amazing.” and said it will revolutionize the housing industry, and houses are self-sustainable, generating their own water and electricity.
Justice also praised a former political rival, Bluefield businessman and former Senate President Bill Cole, who ran against Justice for governor in 2016.
“Bill Cole has done so much for this community and our state it is unbelievable,” he said. He is really, really a dear friend and a great, great man.”
Justice said “you cannot imagine how good you are in Bluefield and what you have done. All I am doing is standing behind and ruddering the boat a little bit.”
Omnis Building Technologies President Jonathan Hodson was also on hand for the groundbreaking.
“We are so grateful to be here with everyone today … We are grateful for you, Gov. Justice, for making an appearance here,” he said. “There has been so many people involved in this project.”
Hodson said Justice has helped make West Virginia a more business-friendly state and that has helped make an easy transition to the Mountain State,” he said of moving from California.
“We’re grateful to Governor Justice for supporting us as we have gone through this endeavor to come to West Virginia, for his continued effort to make West Virginia business-friendly, and for his support of the Omnis team,” he said. “It has helped us make a very easy transition to the Mountain State. We’d also like to thank the 200 or more families of the employees of our new facility. We look forward to meeting you, getting to know your families, and bringing that into our family to help us grow the Bluefield area. I know we haven’t met yet, but you will be the heartbeat of our organization. It will be because of you that we’ll be successful in supplying 3,000 families per year with new homes.” “
The process started over a year ago, he said, and everyone on the state and local levels made it all happen, especially Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s economic development director and head of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA).
“They have been non-stop in their efforts to help move this project along,” he said.
Hodson said Spencer and the BEDA provided the “hard work and vision for Bluefield” to give the needed boost, and Spencer presented Bluefield to Omnis and what the city has to offer.
For three generations, his family has been involved in concrete technologies, he said, and the company emerged from the idea that a “home is the backbone of society” and the belief that “everyone should have the opportunity to have their own home.”
“As we break ground on this facility, it fills us with hope,” he said. “Hope that 3,000 families a year will have a good home, a home with the highest qualities attainable and will be able to last the test of time.”
The facility will produce more than 3,000 affordable homes a year, he said, and “change lives for the better.”
Homes are energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, they are turn-key homes.
“Could you imagine that there would be a company that could build low-cost, sustainable, environmentally-friendly homes in one or two days, and deliver over 3,000 of those per year?,” said Mitch Carmichael, West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary. “That would take a revolution. But we are here today to witness that revolution in technology and it’s brought to us by Omnis Building Technologies.”
Carmichael said workers in the plant will build houses that provide opportunities for people to own houses who otherwise would not be able to.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said this is a big project.
“Our hope is that this project changes not only Bluefield, but the state of West Virginia and the world,” he said. “So many people helped make this day possible, but I want to thank Governor Justice. It seems like he’s running all over the state to do announcements like this. But, as a lifelong West Virginian and a resident of Bluefield, you’re owed many thanks for all the things that you’ve done for us; all the economic development and the things that you’ve made happen.”
Martin said Spencer came on board during a previous city administration when Tom Cole was mayor and wanted to be more aggressive in economic development.
“The city made in investment in economic development and Jim Spencer was that investment,” he said.
Martin said when city leadership wanted him to focus on large projects, Spencer insisted on still doing smaller initiatives, including things like promoting local entrepreneurship, that “the little stuff can help lead to the big stuff.”
“Fortunately, Jim was right,” Martin said, and from that, Bluefield ended up getting Intuit as the information technology company was impressed with those “little things” the city was doing.
“It is fulfilling to have somebody like Jim quarterbacking the effort,” Martin said.
“I love Bluefield and I love what I do,” Spencer said, adding it is a “team sport” and thanking all of those who helped see the project through.
Michelle Christian, who is now with Omnis but was at one time with the state SBA (Small Business Administration), triggered the whole thing.
Spencer said they had been friends for some time and she called him in November 2020 when she was with Omnis and said the company may have in interest in relocating from California.
“Dec. 9, 2020 was the first time Omnis came to Bluefield,” he said, and the ball started rolling.
“From that time, there have been some obstacles,” but everyone worked together to overcome them.
Spencer also said help at the state level was crucial, with Justice and Carmichael’s team on board.
“It’s been a great team effort with the state’s help,” he said. “It would not have happened without them” as well as the city board and leadership team.
“It’s a good day for Bluefield,” he said. “This area needs jobs. We needed something different to boost our economy. We wanted to do something that would impact the next generation – our young people – long into the future by providing them with high-paying jobs in something that’s sustainable. Thank goodness that’s where we’re at today with this announcement,”
“This is happening in Bluefield,” Spencer said. “We are not reading about this coming to another locality like Charlotte or Atlanta.”
But this is not a “one-trick pony,” he added. “We are not going to stop here.”
The facility is scheduled to be finished by the end of this year.
Many other dignitaries also attended the event.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-3rd District, all sent messages of congratulations and support.
