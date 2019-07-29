BLUEFIELD — Some of the procedures the Bluefield City Board uses to conduct meetings were questioned at last Tuesday’s board meeting, with the focus on executive sessions and work sessions.
Pete Sternloff, who is now retired and served on a previous board, said his main concern is that in the past eight years during the board’s work sessions, which take place before the regularly scheduled board meeting and are held in a conference room, many executive (closed) sessions are called and held.
“Executive sessions are being held too often,” he said. “A lot of what is discussed and done regarding the budget should have been done out in the open so people could know what was going on.”
Sternloff said there are legitimate reasons to hold executive sessions, but they must be announced in a public meeting, following state Code related to the Open Meetings or “Sunshine” Act.
Those reasons include legal matters like contracts, property purchases and lawsuits, as well as personnel matters.
Discussing budgets does not fall under that, he said, referring to the city’s recent plans to make cuts in response to an upcoming tax revenue loss of about $750,000. Some discussions and decisions made regarding those cuts were done in executive session.
Sternloff pointed to the decision to lease the Herb Sims Center to Bluefield College and that no public hearing was held about it and it was not discussed in an open session.
However, Mayor Ron Martin said the reason that it was held in executive session had to do with personnel because the cuts mean some people will lose their jobs.
There are a lot of positive and negative things that require private discussions on the budget side, he said. “An executive session was appropriate because you are dealing with a number of people who will be losing their jobs (in the Herbs Sim Center issue). To discuss that in a public forum is not the best place to hash that out. It was not appropriate.”
Sternloff said he understands some things have to be private, but the cause of an executive session must be stated, and more clearly than just a broad description of a category.
“I want to see good things in the city that I love and that I’ve chosen to live in for the rest of my life,” he said, praising the board and city workers for their work. “But that’s all I am asking, Take some time. Get some more stuff out there so we can all participate and see what’s going on. A lot more needs to be in open session, particularly budget matters so we can all see what’s going on. More information is better for us all.”
Sternloff also suggested having work sessions, which are open to the public, advertised on the agenda with the regular sessions and be held in the board’s public meeting room, not a conference room.
Martin said he would have no issue with having the work session held in the board’s regular meeting room.
Art Riley, president of the Downtown Merchants Association, said a work session is open to the public, but not an official meeting.
“You can’t make a motion in a work session,” he said of the executive sessions that are called in work sessions. “All of those motions in work sessions have been out of bounds. It’s not an official meeting.”
City Attorney Colin Cline said the board does follow state Code and when it goes into executive session the reason for the session is stated and it’s called in a public meeting.
Martin said some of the more specific guidelines on executive sessions are recommended by an ethics commission, but not part of the Code.
Gene Buckner, president of the Mercer County Commission, said all executive sessions are voted on and entered into from an advertised public meeting.
The reasons for the executive sessions are already on the agenda, he said.
“You have an agenda and you go by the agenda,” he said, adding that the topics of executive sessions are more than just “personnel matters” or “legal contracts,” but include descriptions like “personnel matters at the animal shelter” or “purchase of cars for the sheriff’s department.”
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors also includes executive sessions as part of the its regularly scheduled meeting agenda and they are on the agenda.
For example, on the agenda for a June meeting, the time of the executive sessions was given as well as the topic items, which included “Personnel-business recruiter, Project Dragon, Contract negotiations with the Pocahontas Fire Department and Contract negotiations Cline Road change order.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
