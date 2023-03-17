Picking up on the account of Princeton’s history based upon the 1984 account in the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County by Annie Christie Scott and Virginia J. Wohlford Scott, we come to well‐tilled ground where this column is concerned.
It was 1862 and the Civil War had been raging for roughly a year. The Confederates were in force in Princeton under the command of Col. Walter H. Jenifer and the courthouse and several other buildings stored provisions.
After the setback at the Clark Farm in Flat Top on April 29-30, Jenifer, facing a stronger Union force, ordered the town burned to prevent his supplies from falling into Union hands on May 1, 1862.
With a few exceptions (the R.B. McNutt home, Aspenwold and George Pearis’ home chief among them), the town was burned.
As an aside, Jenifer ran afoul of Confederate President Jefferson Davis for ordering the burning.
The McNutt House was saved by the approaching Union forces commanded by Lt. Col. Rutherford B. Hayes. Hayes used the home as his headquarters while stationed in town. Aspenwold became a Union military hospital. Breastworks were thrown up south of West Main Street and extended to Oakwood Cemetery.
The Battle of Pigeon’s Roost took place about a mile south of town. The Confederate dead were buried at Oakwood while the Union dead were initially buried at the present site of Seaver Funeral Home before being transferred to Arlington National Cemetery.
Another well-known part of town history was the first battle over the courthouse between Princeton and Athens, then Concord Church . It hindered the rebuilding of the former until 1870, when an election returned the courthouse to Princeton.
After 1870, the Alvis and Pearis hotels were rebuilt. In 1872, the Bank of Princeton was chartered with H.W. Straley, Judge David E. Johnston, Dr. McNutt, Major C. Decatur Straley, John A. Douglas, John A. McKenzie and Hercules Scott as stockholders. It was located at the southwest corner of North Walker Street and Honaker Avenue and was then the only bank between Charleston and Bristol, Tennessee.
Later in the decade, Captains John Smith and Hercules Scott operated the two stores in town. John Darst, who owned the Robert K. Thompson tanyard, received a license to operate a hotel at his home, which became the Perkins Hotel after the turn of the century. James A. Hale received his druggists license in 1879.
That same year, The Princeton Journal, the county’s first newspaper, began printing under the ownership of George W. Anderson and a Mr. Foster. Shortly afterwards, The Greenback Banner was started by Dr. McNutt, Napoleon B. French, Robert N. French and P.W. Massie.
