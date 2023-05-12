Long before there was a planned King Coal Highway or any of the modern four-lane highways, there existed the road known in the New River Valley as the Raleigh-Wythe-Grayson Turnpike.
It was part of a more than 1,000-mile road which traveled from Lake Erie to the coast of South Carolina in a north-south direction, from the Isle of Presque in Michigan to Parris Island, S.C.
The road, like so many other older ones, was a Native American trail, which later became a wagon road. By 1837, it was a well-used road.
After the French and Indian and Revolutionary wars, the pioneers, pushing westward, built towns and communities along the road, ranging southward for the purpose of this discussion from Meadville, Pa to Princeton.
The road came into Princeton from the north by way of Blacklick Mountain and Flippin’s Ridge. Before making the main thoroughfare over High Street, it crossed the Old Tazewell Road (New Hope Road/Route 20), across Red Oak Ridge through Littlesburg and New Hope, then across Glady Fork to the original Raleigh-Grayson Road at the west side of Pigeon’s Roost Hill. It merged with the old Wallace Road which came up Mooney’s Gap from Princeton.
By 1862, a new Raleigh-Wythe-Grayson Road, now called a turnpike, came into Princeton from the gap at Blacklick Creek. It merged with the original up at what became known as the Beckley Road (U.S. Route 19-21), then onto High Street and Lovell Avenue to North Walker Street and Courthouse Square
Going south from there, the road was known as Wallace Street. David Wallace McClaugherty owned the land on both sides of this street from just behind the courthouse all the way along the Grayson Turnpike to the top of the hill at Mooney’s Gap
We’ll pick up from there next time. I want to acknowledge the passing of a long-term friend of the paper, Carlyle “Lyle” Huntington, who was best known for being one of the key people behind the Mercer-Summers Water Project. My sympathies to the family.
Information for the article came from Eddie E. Caudill, the historian for S C.V. Camp #1694 using research from William Sanders II and Darrell McPherson dated December 2001. It appears in the 2002 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
I want to let you know that you can contact me at 304-308-3957 as well as my email address, delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.