We pick up from last time with the itinerary which a passenger getting off at the Bramwell train depot might follow.
The depot had as many as 14 scheduled passenger trains stop there per day. A passenger could go from the train to eat lunch at the Bramwell Cafe, then across Main Street to buy a hat for his lady friend, or go to Roscoe Simpson’s barber shop for a shave and haircut. If he needed medicine, Bryant Pharmacy was there.
Going to the tailor shop, he could pickup a new suit, mail a letter at the post office, and if in need of legal advice, talk to Mr. Minter, the attorney. If he needed a room for the night, he could go either to Mrs. Pence’s Hotel or the Bluestone Inn, which advertised rates of $2 up. The “picture show” had closed to make room for a poolroom/bowling alley and he could frequent the former.
That was the way it was until January 7, 1910, when a fire broke out in Smith and O’Connor’s poolroom. By the time it was stopped, 21 buildings on Main Street, from the depot to Block Street with the exceptions of the Bluestone Inn and Edward Cooper Sr.’s house were destroyed.
Mayor James A. Waddell swore in 10 guards, armed with Winchester rifles, to protect the town from vandalism, placing the town under martial law. Losses were estimated in the $100,000 to $300,000 range.
Many of the businesses were not rebuilt. Dr. McElrath did not reopen his pharmacy. The Bryant Pharmacy was rebuilt on the corner and opened in December 1910. It was said to be the third store in the country to stock Chanel #5. Today, it is the Corner Shop, with the interior much as it was in 1910.
Only the businesses on the north side of Main Street were rebuilt. The south side saw the Bluestone Inn rebuilt and it was open until 1933 and the Cooper home replaced with a new home.
We’ll pick up from there next time, with the new Cooper home.
Information for this article came from Louise Stoker’s article in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.