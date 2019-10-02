FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, file pool photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas. Guyger, who said she fatally shot her unarmed, black neighbor after mistaking his apartment for her own was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A jury reached the verdict in the high-profile trial for the killing of Botham Jean after six days of witness testimony but just a handful of hours of deliberation.