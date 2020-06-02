BLUEFIELD — Evidence found at the scene of a violent rape of a special needs juvenile could help police link a suspect to the crime, officials said Monday.
The attack happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday in the alleyway between College Avenue and Augusta Street, Detective-Sgt. Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.
“The victim was playing in her backyard,” Adams said. “She was grabbed, dragged behind a building and violently raped.”
The victim described the suspect as “a black male, taller in stature, mid to slender in build and wearing dark clothes,” Adams said. He may also have a bite injury to one of his hands.
Adams said the victim advised there was another person with the suspect, possibly a child.
After the attack, the suspect fled toward East River Avenue, he said.
Adams said investigators have been canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing video surveillance footage.
During the canvass, possible suspects will be picked up and brought in for questioning, he said.
“There was evidence found at the scene that could be linked to a perpetrator,” Adams said.
While no arrest has been made yet, Adams emphasized the investigation is ongoing.
“We are following up on all tips, looking through footage and checking out all possible leads,” he said.
Anyone with knowledge of the suspect or who was in the area at the time of the assault and witnessed anything is asked to contact the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101.
Adams said they are also asking those with security cameras to review their footage to see if they may have captured video of a suspect matching the description.
Anyone with video is also asked to contact the Bluefield Police Department.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
