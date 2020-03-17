BLUEFIELD — County and city governments, area restaurants, businesses, libraries and other public places were taking precautions Monday while festivals and other public events were canceled or postponed in light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
In the city of Bluefield, officials announced that the Bluefield Municipal Court is cancelled for both March 25 and April 8. The city said matters set for those days will be reset for future dates.
Marie Blackwell, a city spokesperson, said Parks and Recreation and the FitRec Center will be closed as of noon Monday, and remain closed until March 31. For FitRec members, Blackwell said their membership will be extended to compensate for the closure. During the closure, she said the city will conduct an extensive cleaning of the facility.
Blackwell said the city’s after-school day camp program will remain in operation for now.
Blackwell also said the city board meeting scheduled for March 24 at 6 p.m. will be moved to 8:30 a.m. and converted to a very limited meeting for the sole purpose of taking statutorily required action on the budget, and the presentation of a brief update on the city’s response to the virus. Blackwell said this meeting will be closed to the public, but will be livestreamed on the city’s website as usual.
The Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield is monitoring the recommendations of state and federal health authorities, Director Eva McGuire said.
“For now, we are staying open our scheduled hours. If the recommended actions from WV Health Department changes, then the library will adjust our plans accordingly,” McGuire said. “We have stepped up our cleaning routine and are offering the following to assist our patrons:
• Starting next week, we will have a online Story Time using Facebook Live -- please check our webpage for more information.
• We will not charge overdue fines on current items.
• Items place hold on for items owned by Craft Memorial Library through the Mountain Library Network catalog at http://catalog1.mln.lib.wv.us/search will be available for pick up after 10 a.m. the following day. You can pick the items up at the front desk, or let us know and we will bring them out for curbside service.
• Patrons can also use their library card to check out ebooks and e-audios through WVReads at https://wvreads.overdrive.com/
The Princeton Public Library was closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will remain closed for at least two weeks, library officials announced.
Librarian Sheena Johnson said it’s a decision made by the library’s board as well as the city manager to help stop any possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) if it shows up in the area.
The closure will be reevaluated in two weeks, and staff will be there through Wednesday to answer phone calls, Johnson said.
“We are going to be offering as much as we can online,” she said, and the library is also considering a “curbside” checkout service.
Gatherings including festivals and concerts were being postponed or canceled as a precaution against the virus.
In Bluefield, the next two Blue Mountain Performing concerts, Burlap to Cashmere on March 21 and WV Youth Symphony on April 21, have been postponed indefinitely.
The Princeton Health & Fitness Center’s Community Fair that was scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, the PHFC announced Monday. The center had advertised a no joining fee special during this event. In order to be fair, the PHFC will be honoring the no joining fee membership special from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20.
A meeting of the Mercer County Association for Retired School Employees which was scheduled for March 23 at the Princeton First Baptist Church has been canceled, organizers said Monday.
Plays and other cultural activities which can bring large crowds together are being impacted by coronavirus precautions.
The Chuck Mathena Center announced Monday that the 4PALS Productions performances of the play “Hearts of Coal” have been postponed.
“Your tickets will be valid,” CMC officials said. “We encourage buyers to wait and see if the rescheduled dates will work for them before requesting refunds. Refunds will be made if the rescheduled date is not satisfactory to you.”
The Mercer County Humane Society 2020 Fur Ball scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.
Area restaurants and businesses were stepping up efforts to take precautions. Many restaurants are taking measures such as moving condiments and cutlery behind their counters. Others were closing their dining rooms and offering drive-through service.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 750 Oakvale Road near Princeton announced that “out of an abundance of caution and care for our team members, guests and the community,” its dining room would be closed effective 5 p.m. Monday. The drive-through would remain open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Mercer Mall management announced precautions that are being taken against COVID-19. Mall staff was increasing sanitation measures at the food court, restrooms and high-traffic areas. Tables at the food court were being spaced 6-feet apart to abide with CDC guidelines. Both the children’s play area and kiddie rides were closed.
All mall events were canceled except for the American Red Cross Blood Drives on March 20 and 26, then April 3 and 17.
Public events such as the Easter Bunny were canceled as well. There was no way to sanitize the costume properly to insure safety. Some stores had closed and others had shortened their hours. Customers were advised to call individual stores for their hours. Mall hours will remain normal, the management said in Monday’s announcement.
Sam’s Club alerted its members Monday that there will be temporary hours. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Events were being postponed or canceled in Southwest Virginia as well.
In the town of Richlands, Va., the CART performance JukeBox Saturday Night, scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been cancelled.
The Historic Crab Orchard Museum & Pioneer Park announced that an opening reception for a new exhibition, Folk Art Traditions, which was scheduled for today has been postponed. A date for the rescheduled event will be announced. The museum remains open to visitors from Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
