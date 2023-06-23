PRINCETON — Euthanasia may have to be considered if room at the Mercer County Animal Shelter for homeless dogs and cats is not available.
The animal shelter informed the public Thursday that the facility was on Code Red, meaning it was no more room for additional dogs and cats. It has been seven years since the shelter had to euthanize in order to make space.
“Probably right now I have with all the puppies and stuff close to 75 dogs, maybe,” Director Stacey Harman said.
If only one run is used per dog, the shelter usually house about 45 dogs, she stated. The shelter is now housing about 40 cats.
“I’ve got lots of kittens, too,” Harman said.
The animal shelter usually sees in the spring what is dubbed “Puppy and Kitten Season” because new litters and pregnant dogs and cats are brought it, but this year the season never really stopped, she said.
“It’s really hitting hard right how,” Harman said about the numbers of animals in need of housing.
Being on Code Red means that the shelter cannot take in any more dogs or cats. If animal control officers bring in six or seven dogs that have to be accepted, then some others will have to be euthanized to make room, Harman stated.
“If any more comes in, then yes, I will have to put some to sleep,” she said. “That’s absolutely not what we want to do, so I’ve lowered my adoption rates.”
The adoption fee for dogs is now $30 and the cat adoption fee is $15. Animals that have been sponsored would be free, Harman said.
“They are fully vetted including being fixed, then we would waive that fee,” she stated.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.
